Amidst protests, Donald Trump Jr. comes to town to support Kobach, talks ‘fake news’ Twitter and Monopoly

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Donald Trump Jr. joined Kris Kobach at a campaign fundraiser Tuesday night.

The two appeared together for a 45-minute conversation at the Overland Park Doubletree Hotel. People paid between $200 and $1000 to see Kobach interview Donald Trump Jr. about his childhood.

“When you are really young you think your Dad walks on water and he’s the giant of the family," Kobach said.

“If my father walked on water, these guys would still say 'Trump can’t swim,'" Trump Jr. replied, pointing at media covering the event.

Trump Jr. talked about growing up with a man he described as a "blue collar billionaire," who pulled off "the greatest political upset in history."

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, now running for governor, reminded supporters he was one of the state’s earliest big-time supporters of Trump, saying people vote for someone they’d like to have a beer with.

Kobach advised the president on immigration policy before and after the election.

“Strong borders aren’t just essential to our country; they are essential to our state because if you enforce our immigration laws you will see their is better public safety and better protection for American workers," Kobach told about 400 supporters.

Meanwhile outside the event, nearly 200 protesters shouted, “Say it loud. Say it clear. Immigrants are welcome here.”

Protesters also blasted Kobach and President Trump on voter fraud initiatives, calling it "fake news."

President Trump has appointed Kobach as vice chair to his Commission on Election Integrity.

Little of Trump Jr.'s discussion with Kobach centered on those issues. Instead it concentrated more on his dad's reasons for favoring social media over traditional media.

“In 140 characters, it’s so succinct, to the point," Trump Jr. said. "You are playing monkey in the middle with the people who are ultimately going to manipulate what you are saying anyway."

During audience questions, Trump Jr. said the best advice his dad ever game him was, "Always love what you do." He also said no one would likely survive a Trump family game of Monopoly.