At least a dozen KC restaurants fall victim to break-ins, thefts in November, one owner says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bars and restaurants are on high alert after a number of break-ins in Kansas City's Midtown area.

The latest happened Monday morning on Hospital Hill where a thief broke into the Antler Room and Succotash. Staff at Teocali said he tried to get in there, too.

Antler Room co-owner Leslie Goellner said it's one of at least a dozen restaurant break-ins she's heard of this month.

She said someone cut the wires to two sets of alarms and made off with $1,200 in cash and she and her husband's personal computer.

Goellner said after talking to other restaurant owners, she believes it could be the same suspect who has knowledge of restaurant layouts.

What also could help police connect the dots is what the suspect doesn't steal.

"To be that similar -- he doesn't take restaurant computers; he doesn't touch anything else -- alcohol, no wine either. Luckily for us, that has a lot of value," she said.

Surveillance video provided by a nearby business shows the suspect making off with Goellner's computers. She said she'd really like to have them back because they have every picture of her life over the past decade.