Eric Berry Foundation works to ‘stock the shoppe’ by collecting toys for kids at Children’s Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Giving Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was at it again -- working hard to put smiles on kids' faces.

Tuesday night was the first of several Stock the Shoppe events benefiting Children's Mercy Hospital. Nick and Jake's on Main Street in Kansas City hosted the event. The restaurant even gave out free meals in exchange for a toy or gift card.

Stock the Shoppe is a citywide campaign to stock the shelves of the Snowflake Shop inside Children's Mercy. Parents who have sick kids are able to shop for free and bring their kids a little joy -- not to mention, they don't have to leave the hospital to do so.

"This is what Eric's all about," said Emily McNeill, program director for the Eric Berry Foundation. "When it comes to those kids at Children's Mercy, it's a quick yes. Our hearts go out to them and anybody going through anything that Eric went through at such a young age or even up into those high teens. We want to do something for them. We want to bring holiday smiles."

Mcneill said Tuesday night was a terrific start. You can also donate Wednesday night at the Nick and Jake's in Parkville and Thursday night at the restaurant's Overland Park location.