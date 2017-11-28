Giving Tuesday provides opportunities for local organizations to spread awareness, raise much-needed funds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Buy a coffee, help a kid in need. That’s the aim of one local charity Tuesday as it launches the largest fundraising campaign in its history.

Big Brothers Big Sister is teaming up with the Roasterie at 27th and Southwest Boulevard this Giving Tuesday. Ten percent of all coffee sales from the day will go to this organization.

Their goal is $40,000, and the money will help them pair up more children from single-parent families with community members to help guide them through their often turbulent younger years.

This is one of thousands of fundraisers nationwide asking for donations on this sixth year of Giving Tuesday, held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

With the end of the year near, many people are looking to donate for tax deduction purposes. So on this global day of giving, organizers use the power of the internet to get people to donate to various causes close to their hearts.

"It's really the season of giving and after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, people are maybe feeling guilty about what they spent so it's great for them to get in and get their mind on us," said Taylor Burke with Big Brothers and Big Sisters. "It's just getting people back on the focus of what's important and helping other people."

The past five years, charities around the world have received more than $177-billion total on Giving Tuesday.

If you want to keep your donations here in the metro, just go to GivingTuesday.org and type in your city. It will list all the charitable organizations in your city and explain how you can give to them.

You can also click here to donate to the Fox 4 Love Fund for Children. The Love Fund for Children was established to improve the quality of life for children ages newborn to 18, in the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area, when funding from other sources is not available. The Love Fund is also collecting gift for local teens as part of our Sack It For Santa Drive. Click here for more information.

If you need assistance providing for your family this holiday season, click here for a list of local organizations accepting applications. While the deadlines for these are fast approaching, there is still time to apply.