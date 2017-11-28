Gold’s Gym in Westport closing after more than 40 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The lights have been on at this gym for more than 40 years, but they will soon be turned off for good as one of the anchors of the Westport district prepares to shut down.

"I didn't mind Gold's Gym," member Joshua Theiss said. "The facility was fairly large; the weight equipment was nice, the elliptical equipment. I like the cardiovascular, the treadmills. Everything was nice."

But everything will slowly be packed away into a moving truck, much to Theiss' surprise, as Gold's Gym Westport prepares to close its doors.

"I could even tell before finishing my workout it was going to close. Bare bones, machines gone, and you see other members were a little disgruntled."

Steve Zelinsky said seeing another Gold's Gym shut down is becoming a familiar sight.

"Closed Denver, they closed Columbus, Ohio," he said. "You could just get that feeling and then it brought back memories of all these other Gold's that I'd drive up to and they are closed in those other cities. I was surprised this one was still open and I heard one of the members mention it was going to be closing. It`s kind of like I knew it ahead of time. It's sorry to see it."

Members we spoke with said they were not notified that the gym would be closing but weren't shocked after multiple incidents of what they called poor customer service.

"The lack of professionalism during customer care calls that I had directly to the gym, and when I would call the 800 number I couldn't get a hold of anyone. The lack of communication overall was just really poor," one members said.

And given the gym's history and location, members believe there shouldn't be a reason why this Westport staple should be throwing in the towel.

"Just the fact that they are closing here in Westport and it being such a booming community now, with renovations and new businesses coming in, I feel like it should have stuck around a longer than what it is," Theiss said.

FOX 4 reached out to Gold's Gym management but we have not heard back. Members who have questions about payments should call the gym or the Better Business Bureau.