How to choose a good nonprofit to donate your hard-earned money to on Giving Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s no secret that some well-known charities spend majority of the money they receive on themselves via high-paid executives, luxury headquarters and first-class travel.

So on Giving Tuesday, how do you make sure that the charity asking for your hard-earned money is deserving?

The answer is found on the websites of charity watchdog groups like charitynavigator.org. They can provide you with the lowdown on most nonprofits before you give out your cash.

Fox 4 Problem Solvers checked out some local charities on Charity Navigator’s free website to find out how they rated. Charity Navigator gave Wayside Waifs three stars out of a possible four.

About 70 percent of all the money Wayside Waifs received went back into supporting its mission of helping abandoned animals. Plus Fox 4's Linda Wagar also learned the president of Wayside Waifs is paid about $161,000.

Kansas City Rescue Mission ranked even higher, getting a four-star rating. About 82 percent of every donated to the Rescue Mission helps the poor, according to Charity Navigator. The Rescue Mission’s executive director has a particularly modest salary of about $33,000 a year.

Far less impressive was The Disabled Police and Sheriff’s Foundation based in Saint Genevieve, Missouri. Charity Navigator refused to give it even one star.

That’s because only about a nickel of every dollar donated to this charity helps law enforcement. More than 90 percent of the money raised is paid to professional fundraisers.

So how do you choose a good charity?

Never give money over the phone. Ask the charity to mail you information instead and insist it include its latest 990 tax filing.

Check out the charity’s reputation online by looking at sites like Charity Navigator and news stories.

Choose a charity where at least 70 percent of the money is spent on its charitable mission.