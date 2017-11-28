Lenexa breaks ground on new library, hopes to open doors by spring of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A new library is being built in Johnson County.

Officials from Lenexa and Johnson County broke ground Tuesday morning on a new $21-million library.

It will be built in the new Lenexa City Center at 87th and Renner Road, right behind the new Public Market.

It will take the place of the current Lackman Library down the road, only this new library will be two floors high, have double the space, and offer new amenities for families young and old to enjoy.

"It will bring, frankly, new technology and additional space for our kids programs," Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm said. "Traditional books as well as the technology libraries of the future have so we're going to bring our library here in Lenexa up to the 21st century. "

They hope to have it built and open by the spring of 2019.