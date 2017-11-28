LIVE: Trump Jr. shows support for Kansas governor candidate Kris Kobach in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Donald Trump Jr. is making an appearance Tuesday night in Overland Park to show his support for Kris Kobach, a Kansas gubernatorial candidate and the current Kansas secretary of state.

Trump Jr. is the guest of honor at a fundraising dinner for Kobach at the Doubletree Hotel in Overland Park.

Kobach announced in June that he is running for Kansas governor, competing against Lt. Gov. Jeff Coyler among others for the Republican nomination. The 51-year-old is a strong abortion opponent and gun-rights advocate, an Ivy League- and Oxford-educated former law professor, ex-U.S. Justice Department official and former Kansas Republican Party chairman.

Trump Jr. has come under scrutiny recently after it was revealed he corresponded with Wikileaks during the 2016 election about information the organization had on Hillary Clinton.