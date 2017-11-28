Livestream lets you watch bears catching salmon in Alaska in real time

If you’re not watching the bear cams by Explore.org, you’re missing out.

The livestreams let you watch bears in real time at Katmai National Park in Alaska. With the salmon run still going on, now is a particularly great time to watch the bears as they fatten up for winter.

Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park is considered by many to be the best place in the world to watch bears feasting on salmon.

Many viewers comment how calming it is to watch, or makes for great background TV, and that kids love it!

Explore.org has other livestreams as well, such as Africa, Birds, Oceans, and Farm Animals.