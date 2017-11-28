N.C. authorities working to find 3-year-old girl who disappeared from her bedroom in the middle of the night

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in Jacksonville, N.C. issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old they believe may have been taken from her bedroom.

According to the Amber Alert, Mariah Kay Woods has not been seen since approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday in her bedroom. The alert says authorities are not sure at this time who abducted her or where they could be.

A report from ABC 13 says Mariah lives with her mom and her mom’s boyfriend. Her mother told ABC 13 that her boyfriend last saw the 3-year-old around midnight, that’s when he told her to go back to sleep. When Mariah’s grandmother went to wake her up at 6:45 a.m., she was not in her bedroom, nor was she anywhere in the house.

“Please, bring her back,” ABC 13 reports her mother, Kristy Woods begged in a news conference. “She’s my baby, she’s my everything. Just to be able to touch her and hold her and not let her go again. I’d give anything.”

Helicopters, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and even some individuals from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, which is located in part of the search area, have partnered together to help find this little girl.

Mariah is described as 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. The 3-year-old has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 910-455-3113.