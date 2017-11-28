N.C. mother begs for 3-year-old daughter’s return; father doesn’t believe she was kidnapped

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The FBI is now in on the search for a three-year-old little girl missing since Sunday from her Jacksonville, N.C. home.

According to the Amber Alert, Mariah Kay Woods has not been seen since approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday in her bedroom. The alert says authorities are not sure at this time who abducted her or where they could be.

A report from ABC 13 says Mariah lives with her mom and her mom’s boyfriend. Her mother told ABC 13 that her boyfriend last saw the 3-year-old around midnight, that’s when he told her to go back to sleep. When Mariah’s grandmother went to wake her up at 6:45 a.m., she was not in her bedroom, nor was she anywhere in the house.

“Please, bring her back,” ABC 13 reports her mother, Kristy Woods begged in a news conference. “She’s my baby, she’s my everything. Just to be able to touch her and hold her and not let her go again. I’d give anything.”

Helicopters, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and even some individuals from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, which is located in part of the search area, have partnered together to help find this little girl.

Mariah is described as 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. The 3-year-old has brown hair and blue eyes.

“I got a lot of thoughts and questions that are unanswered. It’s not making sense to me about where she could be at, who she could be with,” said Woods.

“If she would have walked anywhere, I don’t see her making it very far by herself,” said Woods, who said Mariah wears braces on her legs, but wasn’t wearing them to bed.

“I love her and I’ll never let her go again. I want to hold her tight, see her smile, be safe,” said Woods.

WCTI 12 spoke to Mariah’s father, who said he hasn’t seen his daughter in a year. He doesn’t believe she was abducted.

“Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn’t cry, she didn’t scream?” Alex Woods said. “Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids, someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?”

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 910-455-3113.