One person dead, one in custody in KCMO after police called to reported stabbing and shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and one person is in custody after a reported incident at a 7-Eleven gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Kansas City emergency dispatch, police were called to a stabbing and a shooting at the gas station located at Independence and Woodland avenues.

Police have not released any information yet about what happened or who the victim and suspect are.

Fox 4’s Melissa Stern is heading to the scene. We will update this story with more information as it’s available.