Police identify worker killed in pipe explosion at new Garmin headquarters in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Police have released the name of a Holden, Missouri, man who was killed after a pipe exploded at the new Garmin headquarters in Olathe.

Olathe police said 28-year-old Jubal D. Hubbard was working on a high-pressure valve in a warehouse near a loading dock when the valve ruptured around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Hubbard was killed instantly. No one else was injured.

“We’ve transitioned into a death investigation where we will continue to investigate exactly what occurred here to the best of our ability,” Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney said Monday.

The new Garmin headquarters is currently under construction at 1550 S. Mahaffie Circle in Olathe.

The company overseeing the construction of the new headquarters issued the following statement:

“McCownGordon Construction would like to express our firm’s deepest sympathy to the victim’s family, friends and co-workers. We understand that local authorities, as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are currently investigating the incident. It is inappropriate for us to comment at this time.”