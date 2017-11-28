Police pursuit ends in crash near 42nd and Wabash with suspect vehicle on its side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police chase that started at 33rd and Prospect Tuesday ended in a crash near 42nd and Wabash, police say.

Officers recognized the car related to a robbery and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off and went south on Prospect. While driving away the vehicle sideswiped a city bus and flipped.

The two people who were in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver and all six passengers on the city bus are all expected to be okay. Another person who just happen to be standing on the street when the crash happened was hit by debris. She’s also expected to be okay.

Sgt. Bill Mahoney told Fox 4 this crash could have been a lot worse.

"Particularly in the day time, you just have so many people that are out doing their business, and just it's the last thing in the world they're looking for," Sgt. Mahoney said. "You know, it was just incredibly irresponsible."

Neighbors who were nearby when the crash occurred say they heard a loud boom and a lot of sirens.

Police have not yet said which robbery the suspects were possibly involved in.