Thieves steal Christmas trees meant to benefit sick children

WOOD RIVER, Ill. — In Illinois, police are searching for the person or people who stole Christmas trees meant to raise money for sick children.

Volunteers at the Alt-Wood Christmas tree lot in Wood River, Illinois said one or two trees have gone missing over the years. Already this year, six trees have been stolen.

The money from the trees would have benefited sick children at St. Louis area Shriners hospitals. Volunteers with the club said they've sold trees at the lot for 30 years.

"They stole from the kids. That's what we do. Everything is for the kids," said Donald Huber, a volunteer with Alt-Wood tree lot. "I sure hope whoever got them has a lot of kids and will enjoy the trees, but this is kind of devastating for us. This is how we make our money to operate and to support other charities other than the hospitals."

The trees would have sold for a total of $300.

Volunteers said that they hope whoever got the trees have children, so they will enjoy them. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114 and ask for Officer Greene.

Wood River, Ill., is about 30 miles northeast of St. Louis.