Those parking meters and tickets at Zona Rosa? The money collected goes to charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At Zona Rosa, it might look like a parking ticket, but it's not really a parking ticket.

Zona Rosa General Manager Rosemary Salerno said your $5 ticket -- and all of the quarters in those meters -- actually go to a charity fund called Zona Rosa Connect.

"It`s just Zona Rosa police; it's not KCPD," Salerno said. "It's not anybody else that's running the ticket and all of the money does go to charity."

Most of the meter-feeding holiday shoppers we talked to had no idea.

"No, I didn't know that," Vickie Miller said.

But once they learned it's charity, and you don't really have to pay, most told us they don't mind.

“I’m glad it goes to charity really," Pat Faris said. "I guess the city needs it, but I think charity needs it more than the city."

But not everyone is so sure. Shopper Nichole Corey told Fox 4's Pat McGonigle she's not sure if she'll continue to feed the meters.

"It's one of those bittersweet things," she said. "I'm not sure what to do."

Salerno said there are 4,000 free parking spots in addition to the 270 metered spots, and every penny from the meters goes to every Kansas City charity you've ever heard of.

"I think at last count we've helped over 300 charities in the Kansas City community," she said, "and in 14 years, that's a pretty big number -- to the tune of over $2 million. So that`s a lot of quarters."

Salerno said people occasionally do make a stink about the $5 ticket, but once they learn it's charity, she said they're happy to pay -- and then some.

"I had a gentleman hand me a $100 bill," she said. "He said 'Keep up the great work. That's great.'"

While you don't have to pay the tickets, it is illegal to park overnight at Zona Rosa. It's private property, so you could get towed if you leave your car overnight, and that's something you will have to pay for.