Try these unique recipes if you still need to get rid of Thanksgiving leftovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you still have pounds of turkey sitting in your fridge, Chef Toby Freeland of L’École Culinaire has a few leftover recipes that are a little out of the ordinary.

L’École Culinaire offers public cooking classes designed for the amateur chef. More information and reservations are available at L’Ecole.edu.

Turkey Ramen​

Ingredients

For Ramen Broth

8 cloves garlic, smashed

1 large onion, chopped

8 thin slices ginger

1-pound sliced bacon

1 leftover roasted turkey carcass, cut into pieces

12 dried shiitake mushrooms, rinsed

12 scallions, white and light green parts, chopped

1/4 cup sake or dry sherry

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon white peppercorns

3 quarts chicken stock or water

For Soup

Packaged Ramen Noodles

Enoki Mushrooms

Sliced Green Onion

Julienne Daikon Radish

Julienned Carrot

Soft Boiled Eggs (8 minutes), peeled and cut in half

Leftover Turkey

Nori Komi Furikake Seasoning

Directions: For the broth, in a large stock pot, bring all ingredients to a simmer for 1-2 hours until reduced to 2 quarts total. Ramen is ALL ABOUT THE BROTH! For the soup, bring 1 pint of broth to a boil in a small sauce pan, add noodles and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until soft. Pour soup into a bowl and garnish with all the items above, or with whatever you desire!

Pumpkin Pie French Toast

Ingredients

3 large eggs

½ cup heavy cream

1 or 2 pieces leftover pumpkin pie

¼ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla extract

8-12 slices day old Texas toast or French bread

Directions: Heat a lightly oiled skillet over medium heat. Whisk eggs, half and half, pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla extract, pumpkin pie spice, and walnuts together in a bowl. Soak one slice of bread at a time in the pumpkin mixture, then place in the prepared skilled. Repeat with the remaining slices of bread. Stir the pumpkin mixture between dips to keep the walnuts from settling. Cook the bread until golden brown, about 3 minutes on each side.

Turkey and Stuffing Hash with Poached Eggs and Cranberry Gravy

Ingredients

Turkey and Stuffing Hash

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 Tbsp. Bacon Drippings

1 lb. Leftover turkey, shredded

2 cups Leftover stuffing

½ Red Bell Pepper, diced

½ Yellow Bell Pepper, diced

½ Green Bell Pepper, diced

4 cups Spinach

1 ½ Tbsp. Parsley, minced

Poached Eggs

8 eggs

2 quarts water

2 Tbsp. White Vinegar

Cranberry Gravy

1 cup Leftover turkey gravy

¼ cup Leftover cranberry sauce

Directions: In a small saucepan, combine the gravy and cranberry sauce and bring to a simmer, you may need to add a small amount of water for the desired consistency. Hold for service. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until almost smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, swirl pan to coat. Add turkey, stuffing and peppers. Stir to combine, then press firmly to form a cake. Leave, without stirring, to form a crust, but being careful not to burn. About 3-5 minutes. Stir again, then press again to form more crust, about 2 more minutes. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper and 1 tablespoon of parsley. Stir to combine and hold for service. Finally, heat water and vinegar to a simmer (180-190 degrees) in a straight sided shallow pan. Swirl water in the pan in a circle and crack eggs one at a time into the simmering water. Cook eggs to desired doneness, remove with a slotted spoon and blot dry on a tea towel or paper towel. To finish, place hash in a ring mold in the center of a plate. Remove mold, top with 2 poached eggs. Top with gravy and garnish as desired.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.