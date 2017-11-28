President Trump says US will ‘take care of it’ after North Korea launches ballistic missile

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spoke Tuesday afternoon after North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Wednesday local time, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

CNN confirmed the launch with the South Korean military leaders.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said North Korea is continuing to build missiles that can “threaten everywhere in the world.”

He said North Korea is endangering world peace, regional peace and “certainly the United States.”

Trump told reporters Tuesday that “it is a situation that we will handle.”