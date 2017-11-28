Who is the worst Christmas villain of all time? There are plenty of joy-stealers to choose from…. and ‘just for the fun of it’, Fox 4’s Pat McGonigle put a lot of thought into it.

Here are his 2017 Power Rankings for the Top 12 Bad Guys in Christmas Specials (least evil to worst).

He compiled his list over Thanksgiving Holiday weekend with expert input from many of you (thanks for the input!).

12. Frank Cross- (Scrooged-Bill Murray)

As an evil network TV prez, Murray advocates for stapling fake reindeer onto mice for a raunchy re-telling of ‘A Christmas Carol’. Submitted by Jim Galovski.