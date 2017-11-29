86-year-old KCK grandfather killed during carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police continued Wednesday afternoon to look for the person who stole a truck from an 86-year-old man, and in the process of doing so, killed him.

Police say the victim, whom family identified as Frank Davila, 86, was sitting in his truck in the 700 block of Pacific Ave., in Kansas City, Kan., when the suspect approached him. Witnesses say during the struggle, Davila was dragged down the street from his truck and suffered fatal injuries.

The suspect is believed to be driving Davila's red 1998 Chevy Silverado 1500 with a Kansas tag: 753 GJK.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

