A peek inside KC’s new Hammerspace shows place where artists can visit and have space to create

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you've always wanted to learn how to design plaster masks, bend metal or cut wood, there's a place in Kansas City where you can go to release your inner artist.

"It's so critical for an artist to have the tools that are necessary to bring your visions to life," Hammerspace owner Dave Dalton said. "Otherwise they have these monkeys on their back, these creative ideas that go in the someday box and they don't ever get the opportunity to take them back out and follow their passions."

Dalton is one of the owners of Hammerspace, a community art space off 45th and Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard in east Kansas City.

Artists pay a membership for access to all the tools and space to create. They have classes where you can learn how to make whatever your heart desires.

From 3D printing to computerized saws, from laser cutters to silicone molds, this is a place for people who love to create.

They recently moved into this new facility, which is three times larger then their old place.

They have open houses every Thursday night so you can learn more about them. Go to hammerspacehobby.com for more details.