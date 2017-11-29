Blue Valley West students plan to ‘break the silence’ on mental health at community event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Blue Valley West students are spreading resources about mental health beyond the school -- to everyone in the community.

They've been working all school year on a Break the Silence event, which takes place Thursday night. At the event, people will be able to meet with professionals to reduce stress and anxiety in a variety of ways -- from things like diet and exercise to yoga and aromatherapy.

"Going to your friends is a good first step, but you need to go to a counselor or someone educated about that topic," Blue Valley West senior Emily Krotz said.

Break the Silence takes place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Blue Valley Center for Advanced Professional Studies on W. 149th Terrace in Overland Park. Everyone in the community is welcome.