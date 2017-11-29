FBI asks help identifying woman, girl, who resembles missing N.C. 3-yr.-old, in store surveillance video

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The FBI has released a photo Wednesday of a woman and child at a Walmart in North Carolina as officials search for a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing early Monday.

Kristy Woods told authorities she thinks Mariah Kay Woods was abducted from their home near Jacksonville sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The FBI joined the search Tuesday and released three photos early Wednesday that show a woman and a child in a Wal-Mart in Morehead City, about 40 miles east of the girl’s home.

The FBI is asking for help identifying the woman and child in the picture.

The girl’s biological father is questioning the reported kidnapping, saying it’s hard to believe no one in the house heard anything. He says he doesn’t think his daughter was kidnapped.

Alex Woods told WCTI-TV in New Bern in an interview Tuesday he didn’t know Mariah Kay Woods was missing until an Amber Alert was issued Monday.

The girl’s mother told authorities she last saw Mariah about 11 p.m. Sunday when she checked on her at their home near Jacksonville. Woods said she called authorities around 6 a.m. Monday when she noticed Mariah was missing.

The girl’s fathers says he can’t believe someone could walk into the house and grab a 3-year-old out of her bed without her crying out or screaming. He says two adults and two other children were in the house and someone should have heard something.

Authorities have stepped up the search for her. The FBI joined the search Tuesday.

The home is just west of Jacksonville and Marine Corps Air Station New River.