Fire investigators seek answers after man dead from apparent gunshot wound was found inside burning KCMO home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after firefighters found a man shot to death while battling a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire, near east 70th Street and Corrington Avenue has raised many unusual questions.

Firefighters rushed to the burning house on Strupwood Court just before 7 a.m.

While battling the blaze, rescue workers found one victim, described only as an elderly man, inside the house. Police report that he had been shot to death.

That immediately raised suspicions about the fire, and police bomb and arson experts have now joined fire investigators in seeking answers to explain what happened here.

"We have our investigators here," said Battalion Chief James Garrett of the Kansas City Fire Department. "We will get to the bottom of where this fire started and how things took place."

Police say it's possible the victim may have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That's something detectives are now trying to determine.

Neighbors describe the man as retired, having lived in the home for more than 30 years. They say he may have worked as a law enforcement officer or security officer for Kansas City Public Schools.

Although it may not have made a difference in this case, firefighters say that for the second time in a week, there were no working smoke detectors in this house.

The city recently received a supply of 3,000 home alarms that are free for any Kansas Citian who needs one.