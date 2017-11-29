Here’s the deal with those upside-down Christmas trees that are all the rage this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. - Dan Leap gives "rockin’ around the Christmas tree" a whole new twist. His home features an upside-down Christmas tree with an electric guitar mounted on top.

Some home decor experts are calling the upside down Christmas tree the "holiday trend of 2017." Others simply wonder what it all means.

“It just means I’m a weird dude who likes weird stuff,” Leap said, laughing.

Some major retailers, like Target and Home Depot, sell upside down trees for as much as $800 or more.

For some, it’s just a funky new take on a holiday tradition. Others point to more practical reasons -- like keeping low-hanging ornaments away from pets and toddlers.

Still others point to the upside down tree as an ancient Christian tradition, going back as far as the 7th Century, a way to teach the Holy Trinity.

Although some may have complex reasons for turning Christmas on its head, Leap insists it’s just cool.

“What’s fun about the same old, same old?” he said.