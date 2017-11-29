Kansas City floral artist helps First Lady Melania Trump decorate the White House for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Earlier this week First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the Christmas decorations at the White House -- and one metro woman was part of that decorating process.

KC floral artist Andrea Grist spent eight days at the White House, helping to prepare "the people's house" for the holidays.

"I've seen the White House from the outside, but this was an amazing experience to be inside," she said.

Grist said the First Lady worked with designers for months on the decorations, and each room had a different theme.

"I worked on the cross hall, which was a lot of real trees, hanging crystals, ballerinas and nutcrackers, snow and all that stuff, but we all kind of took sneak peaks as it came together," Grist said. "We would get busy, forget for a split second where you were and what you were doing. I tried to take it all in, tried to enjoy every minute of it, never forgot we were in the White House."