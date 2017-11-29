Kansas City’s Tech N9ne teams up with local radio station for annual toy and food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's own Tech N9ne wants you to help him give back this holiday season. He's paired up with local radio station Hot 103 Jamz for its annual food and toy drive.

Tech and Strange Music business partner Travis O'Guin stocked up Wednesday at Costco in Independence.

The 24th annual drive collects nonperishable food for Harvesters Food Network and new toys worth at least $10 for children in need.

Those who'd like to donate can drop off food or toys from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Walmart on 40 Highway in KCMO.