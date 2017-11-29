× Young boy found roaming streets of KC is reunited with his grandma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police officers are breathing a sigh of relief Wednesday afternoon after they spent several hours tracking down the guardian of a missing kid.

The 3-year-old boy was found around 9 a.m. wandering outside a school at 24th and Agnes. He was reunited with his grandmother at East Patrol just before noon.

Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department said there was a misunderstanding between relatives as to who was supposed to be watching the child. No charges will be filed, but DFS is investigating.

Police located the boy outside Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School. He was first seen at Montgall Park at 22nd and Kansas.

The boy told police he was four years old and that his name is Sirkeith. Fox 4 has since learned that the little boy is just three years old and his full name is Sirkeith West.

“He said he got himself dressed,” said Sgt. Joe Merino, Kansas City Police Department. “He knew he was going to go to the park, and he knew it was cold outside. Very bright young man. He knew where he was going and what he wanted to do, so he got himself dressed wearing coat and boots. That’s unique.”

Police say they thought there was a chance he lived near the park, so they knocked on several doors with no luck. Police took the little boy to East Patrol and called child protective services for help. It’s not a call they want to make, but they say they weren’t sure what else to do.

Thankfully, the little boy’s grandma caught wind he was missing and called police.