KCMO teen and Congressional Gold Medal Award winner wants to be a model student, athlete and person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kate Walsworth is as well-rounded as they come.

The Barstow School senior is an athlete, honors student and spends the rest of her time volunteering.

"I want to be the full picture," Walsworth said. "I want to do everything to the highest level I can, so for me time management has been my key to success."

And that success started at an early age.

The 18-year-old is president of the National Honor Society, a Cum Laude Society member, Spanish Club president and a Congressional Gold Medal Award recipient.

"Traveled to Lithuania with my grandmother and cousins," Walsworth said about part of her Congressional Gold Medal Award project.

She earned the top honor for a project that took 24 months to complete. In order to achieve this rank she performed two years of continuous service. Walsworth also had to complete personal development and exploration projects and volunteer.

"Over 400 community service hours," she said.

She volunteered at places like Rose Brooks domestic abuse shelter, Operation Breakthrough and Wayside Waifs, among other places. She studied robotics and coding as part of her personal development and investigated her family's Lithuanian history.

"Awesome" Mark Luce, chair of The Barstow School's English department, said to describe Walsworth in one word. "She's passionate about what she does, and when she finds a topic that she's interested in, she really dives in."

If Walsworth's accolades weren't enough, the 6-foot senior is also a point guard on the school's varsity basketball team.

"I scored my thousandth point last year in February, actually on Valentine's Day," she said.

Her goal now is to beat the school record and score a total 1,400 points before the year wraps up.

She credits four things for her success: time management, her family, friends and her dog.

"And honestly my dog helps me get though a lot," Walsworth said.

She said she wants to be remembered for more than just her grades and high test scores.

"I want to be a good friend, a good role model, a leader, be a good example." she said.

She's still waiting to hear back from colleges, but she plans to major in global health and become a doctor in the future.