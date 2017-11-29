Man in custody, police investigating suspicious death after woman found dead in KCMO home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday after officers found a woman dead in a KCMO home.

KC Police Officer Darin Snapp said officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of College Avenue for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 40’s with no signs of life.

Snapp said the cause of her death is currently unknown but appears suspicious.

A man who was at the home is in police custody, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.