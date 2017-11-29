× Matt Lauer fired from NBC News upon report of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace

NEW YORK — The Today Show announced early Wednesday that they have fired longtime anchor Matt Lauer.

“Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News,” the show tweeted. “On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

According to a statement from NBC News, this is the first complaint about his behavior in his 20 years with the network, but they believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure than any action that run counter to our core values are met with consequences no matter who the offender. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events,” NBC News said in a statement.

