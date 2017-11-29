Police: Victim pulled from house fire near 71st and Strupwood Court died from gunshot wound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What authorities were first investigating as a deadly fire is now a death investigation.

Kari Thompson with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department tells Fox 4 the elderly person they found dead inside the home near 71st and Strupwood Court actually died from a gunshot wound.

"Fire personnel went into this residence and located a deceased male inside. The deceased male was brought out and it appears this individual has been shot. We do not know the cause and origin of this fire," Thompson said.

The cause of the fire and who shot the victim is still under investigation, but firefighters on the scene say the home did not have working smoke detectors.

The victim is described as someone who lived at the home. Their identity has not yet been released.

Fox 4 has a crew there and will be providing updates as they become available.