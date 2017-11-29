× Police asking for help finding missing 64-year-old Independence man with dementia and epilepsy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 64-year-old Independence man with dementia and epilepsy has gone missing Wednesday, and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Lavelle R. Davis is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound black male with salt and pepper-colored hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Police say he is without his medication. He was last seen around 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, leaving his home on foot in the 100 block of S. Crysler Avenue in Independence.

Anyone who sees Lavelle is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.