Elderly man dies from injuries after he’s dragged during carjacking in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police say a man in his 80's was killed during a carjacking Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Vermont.

Police put out a vehicle description in an effort to find the suspect. They say the suspect is or was driving a red 1998 Chevy Silverado 1500 with a Kansas tag: 753 GJK.

Sources tell Fox 4 the victim is a man in his 80s, who died from injuries he suffered when he was dragged by a vehicle. They say he was waiting for a ride in front of his home when the suspects attempted to take the vehicle.

