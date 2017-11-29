Tech N9ne talks new music, Grammy nominations and an up-and-coming KCK rapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fox 4 caught up with Tech N9ne Wednesday while he shopped for the Hot 103 Jamz Food and Toy Drive.

He has new music in the works and few friends who are up for Grammy awards. But all that isn't stopping him from giving back to his hometown.

Tech and his Strange Music business partner Travis O'Guin believe in giving back, no matter how busy life gets. They're helping with the food and toy drive this weekend -- in between shows in Lawrence, Kansas, and Lincoln, Nebraska, and working on new music that he promises is like nothing you've ever heard from him before.

"It's just a blessing to be able to come up with fresh new material, and it's still competing with the best stuff out there," Tech told Fox 4's Loren Halifax.

Kansas City's own born and raised rap artist said the new album is his best ever

"We started leaking a couple of songs, and people were like, 'Wow, I've never heard Tech on something like this,' and I'm like, 'Oh, OK. They're feeling it.'"

He also talked about the Grammy nominations for a couple of his friends -- seven for Kendrick Lamar.

"I've heard all of his records beginning to end, man," he said. "He's an amazing artist, and they're capitalizing on everything that he's done. His label, TDE, they're all over the world giving who he is to the rest of the world, and that's the same thing that we do."

KCK native J. White, a producer and songwriter, also got a nomination for best rap song.

"I was just down at a club right around Thanksgiving at a show, seeing some artists perform, and he came in," Tech said of White, "and he's like, 'So Tech, when we gonna have a J. White-Tech N9ne track?' And I'm like, 'It's gonna happen brother.'"

He's thrilled for his friends and looking forward to working together down the road.

"So congratulations to J. White. You deserve everything that you got coming to you, but Tech N9ne will be there soon, right in the studio with you brother," the rapper said.

You can meet Tech this weekend if you time it right. Saturday afternoon, he'll be at the Hot 103 Jamz Food and Toy Drive around 4 p.m. at the Walmart off 40 Highway in Independence.