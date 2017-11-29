Teens trying to buy iPhone on Facebook Marketplace attacked and robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Teens trying to buy a phone off Facebook Marketplace quickly realized it was a set-up.

They agreed to meet at a community center just off 71 Highway near 51st and Chestnut.

“I was thinking, if we call the police, maybe we can live. I was scared. I was scared,” said David Chacon, one of the victims.

“My mind was like get out of this situation and get as far away as possible,” added Luis Sanchez, the other victim.

Nineteen-year-old Chacon and his 16-year-old brother, Sanchez, had $200 ready. Monday night, they met with two men, later identified by police as Calvin Williams and Savion Oliver.

Calvin and Oliver walked up to the brothers' car and asked to use a charger.

“Once I got the charger, that's when I saw the other guy reach in the car and grab the keys from my brother,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he saw he had a gun.

“I put my hands up and I turned off the car, and I was like, 'okay, let's give them all the stuff,” Chacon recalled.

Chacon was in the driver's seat. He said he opened the door to get out and told his brother to run with him, and he took off.

“I ran away as fast I could and I found someone from the neighborhood and he asked me, 'what's going on?' and I said, 'someone took all our stuff. Help!'" Chacon said.

He turned around and saw his brother wasn't there. That's when he used the neighbor’s phone to call police and went back to the scene of the robbery.

“Calvin was like patting me down to find my wallet and phone, and I was like, 'what are you doing?' And I pushed him off and we started fighting,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said while his brother ran, the two men beat him up.

“The one that had the gun hit me in the face repeatedly; that's why I got all this,” Sanchez explained. “They just kept kicking me and stomping on me until I acted unconscious.”

The two men stole the brother's white Chevy Cobalt, along with a phone and $300. Police eventually caught up with one of the suspects in the KFC parking lot at 66th and Prospect.

That started a police chase. It ended when both guys ditched the car and ran.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Savion Oliver but Williams is still at large.

Police say Oliver had a gun on him, and they found that he had three warrants.

He faces several charges, including robbery.

If you have information on the other suspect, Calvin Williams, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

The brothers recommend not buying things online from strangers or meeting in a more public place.