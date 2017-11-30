$300 million proposal to replace 150 year old Kansas prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

— A new prison facility in Lansing will cost a hefty price tag, $300 million dollars to be exact. Some state lawmakers from both parties said Thursday they are not happy about the Kansas Department of Corrections' plan. The funds will be spread over 20 years.

The department proposes to finance the project on a lease-purchase contract. Kansas court previously said that kind of contract does not require legislative approval.

The project calls to replace the existing maximum security unit, which is more than 150 years old. It would also replace the medium security unit that dates back to the 1980s, with a single, consolidated 1,920-bed maximum and medium security prison, plus a separate 512-bed minimum security unit.

Fox 4 News reporter Dave D'Marko scoped out the town to find out more about the facility. He is also talking to people there about what the future holds in store.