Bring a taste of Worlds of Fun’s Winterfest to your home with these recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the first time in the park's history, Worlds of Fun is celebrating Christmas with "Winterfest."

To help get you in the holiday spirit, Fox 4 invited World's of Fun chef Wesley Boston to share some of his recipes with us.

Watch the video above to learn how to make monkey bread and a delicious take on loaded sweet potato waffle fries.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.