Child pornography investigation leads to charges against 30-year-old Johnson Co. man

OLATHE, Kan. — A 30-year-old man is charged in Johnson County with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child related to possession of child pornography.

An investigation into child pornography led authorities to Andrew James Stillie’s home, where in April 2017 they confiscated computers and related devices after obtaining a search warrant.

Investigators say Stillie’s devices contained movies that involved child pornography, including infants and toddlers being sexually violated and at least one film included images of torture and sexual bondage of children.

According to authorities, the metadata showed the images were accessed on Stillie’s devices between January 2015 and April 2017.

Bond was set at $10,000.