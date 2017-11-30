Christmas gift ideas for under $40

Mary Schulte, designer and founder of Open Home joins Fox 4 News at 9 to show us how you can make a meaningful Christmas gift for under $40.
Some tips from the designer:
- Mix it up by skipping the big box store. Do your shopping at local stores.
- Pick gifts that appeal to your friends interests: cooking, going to the spa, working on the car, etc.
- Don’t stress and overthink gifts.
Upcoming event:
- Mary Christmas with Mrs. Claus
- Sunday, December 3
- 12:00pm — 3:00pm
- Open Home 1710 W. 45th Street KCMO
- No charge to attend — refreshments will be served.