Christmas gift ideas for under $40

Mary Schulte, designer and founder of Open Home joins Fox 4 News at 9 to show us how you can make a meaningful Christmas gift for under $40.

Some tips from the designer:

  1. Mix it up by skipping the big box store. Do your shopping at local stores.
  2. Pick gifts that appeal to your friends interests: cooking, going to the spa, working on the car, etc.
  3. Don’t stress and overthink gifts.

Upcoming event:

  • Mary Christmas with Mrs. Claus
  • Sunday, December 3
  • 12:00pm — 3:00pm
  • Open Home 1710 W. 45th Street KCMO
  • No charge to attend — refreshments will be served.