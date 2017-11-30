× Commissioners vote against renewing contract for Johnson County manager

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Commission voted Thursday not to renew the contract of its county manager. Commissioners voted 4-to-3 not to extend the contract for Hannes Zacharias, who had been Johnson County manager since 2009.

He joined the Kansas county in 2001 as assistant county manager. His last day will be December 31. County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert said Thursday he disagreed with the decision.

Commissioner Mike Brown voted in favor of not extending the contract, saying it’s nothing personal, it’s just time for a new vision.