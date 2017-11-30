FBI testing ‘items of interest’ in search for missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — FBI officials are testing “items of interest” and asking for the public’s help to hopefully find a 3-year-old missing North Carolina girl, according to the News & Observer.

Mariah Woods was reported missing at about 6 a.m. Monday after she was reportedly abducted from her home. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for the girl.

Her mother, Kristy Woods, told WITN-TV in Greenville that she last saw Mariah about 11 p.m. Sunday when she checked on her. She said her boyfriend saw the child about midnight when she got up and he told her to go back to bed.

Once they realized she was missing, the couple said they called authorities.

On Thursday afternoon, the FBI said they took “items of interest,” which could lead them to Mariah, to the FBI’s Training Academy in Quantico for testing.

“Some details have to remain confidential,” Sheriff Hans J. Miller said Thursday. “This is in good hands.”

Officials also said they will conduct a volunteer search Friday to find Mariah. Investigators have been searching by foot and air and using K-9s. On Thursday, officials said more resources — law enforcement horses and searchboats — have been added to the search teams.

The girl’s biological father, Alex Woods, who doesn’t live with the child or her mother, questioned the kidnapping story.

Alex Woods, who said he has been involved in custody issues with Kristy Woods, said her explanation of what happened is unbelievable.

“Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn’t cry, she didn’t scream?” Woods told WCTI-TV in New Bern Tuesday. “Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?”

Previous coverage:

