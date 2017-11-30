High-speed police chase in KCMO ends when car crashes into pole near 45th and Paseo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police chase that reached speeds of more than 80 mph Thursday ended in a crash near 45th Street and the Paseo.

Police said the chase started near Independence and Chestnut avenues in Kansas City when officers located an aggravated assault suspect. The driver of the van threatened a woman with a gun at 2nd Street and Forrest Avenue, officers at the scene of the crash said.

The chase went on for several miles and hit speeds of more than 80 mph at times.

Christian Fly was coming out of a store on the Paseo when he heard the police chase before he saw it.

"And next thing I know, I looked down that way, and I see the van come flying and lose control and slide up there and take the pole out," Fly said.

The driver, who had several bruises and cuts, was taken to the hospital. Then he will be booked for a list of crimes, including aggravated assault.