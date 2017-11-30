Holiday season into tax season is prime time for scammers to try & score your personal info., IRS says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s that time of year — shopping, shopping and more shopping, but beware — while you’re socking gifts under the tree someone could be stealing your identity.

Fox 4’s Kerri Stowell spoke with an IRS investigation agent who shared some tips to help you be safe in the store, on the phone and online.

The agent said it’s a prime time to be a victim. The holiday shopping season is underway and soon the 2018 tax filing season will start.

This week is National Tax Security Awareness Week. A number of different agencies are teaming up to get the word out about different scams, and what you can do if you think you’re being scammed.

The most popular scams are over the phone and online. If someone calls you and claims you owe money, officials suggest hanging up and calling back to double check that the phone call is really coming from the source.

If you’re shopping online, beware of phishing scams. Don’t open attachments in emails or click on links unless it comes from a trusted site. There’s a chance someone is just trying to gain access to your personal information.

"I think it's human nature," Andrew Thornton, an IRS investigation agent, said. "Everybody wants to help other people, so when we get an email or get a notification that somebody needs help, were wanting to provide some sort of assistance however the person on the other end may not be the person you think they are. So it's an ongoing thing. I think it's something that is hard to control."

If you think you’re being targeted for a scam by someone claiming to work for the IRS, you can forward the information to one of these two websites: phishing@irs.gov or tigta.gov.

The IRS will then investigate your case.

Another scam impacting the community is people claiming to work for the IRS and saying that they will accept gift cards or iTunes cards as payment. The IRS says do not send this to them, as the IRS only accepts cash.