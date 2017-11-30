How to check if Western Union owes you money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Western Union could owe you some money, and it all has to do with wire transfers.

The federal government says Western Union knew some of those wire transfers were being used to steal money from people.

You've likely heard about scammers asking victims to wire them money because it's almost impossible to trace, but the settlement goes beyond that.

"Western Union should have known that wires were being used for drug trafficking, human smuggling, illegal offshore gambling, money laundering, and that some of their agents knew this and were complicit in this and getting a cut," the settlement said in part.

That settlement is worth more than half a billion dollars.

If you think you're a victim, click here to find out if you eligible to get some money back.