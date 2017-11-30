Independence police officer severely injured in shooting is coming home for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A severely injured Independence police officer will be home for the holidays, and a big event is planned to welcome him home.

Officer Tom Wagstaff was critically injured in March in a burglary and shooting. Because of his injuries, Wagstaff has been in long-term rehabilitation at the Madonna Rehab Hospital in Omaha.

But on Dec. 8, Wagstaff will finally return home.

When he returns, a special escort will take Wagstaff around Independence. Police are asking people to come out for it with "welcome home" signs. They'll also decorate the town with blue ribbons.

At 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, a "hero's welcome" will take place at the First Baptist Church of Blue Springs on Little Blue Parkway. All are welcome.

Wagstaff was injured March 29 after shots were fired during a burglary investigation. Four people face burglary and kidnapping charges related to the incident.