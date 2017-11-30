Jay Z opens up about cheating on Beyoncé

In a New York Times article with Jay Z, he opens up and talks frankly about cheating on Beyoncé.

Along with talking about his latest album, 4:44, which details his cheating and reconciliation with his wife of nine years, Jay-Z explains why the two decided to stay together after multiple incidents of infidelity on his part.

“You know, most people walk away, and the divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves,” he said. “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.”