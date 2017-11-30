KCMO teacher put on leave, police investigating after report of sexual misconduct with female student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teacher has been put on administrative leave after police and school administrators received report of sexual misconduct between an East High School teacher and a student.

According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to East High School on Nov. 20 after another student reported to school administrators that a female student had performed a sexual act with the teacher one to two months ago, possibly at the school.

Police said the victim admitted to an assistant principal that she had performed fellatio on the teacher.

School administrators told police that the victim and the student who reported the misconduct were close friends until recently when they had “a falling out,” according to the police report.

Police said school administrators sent the teacher to the school district’s human resources department and both students home with their parents prior to police arrival. At the time of the report, police had not made contact with the teacher or either of the students.

Kansas City Public Schools spokesperson Natalie Allen said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

“We are currently investigating the alleged incident and are fully cooperating with authorities,” Allen said. “We take these matters very seriously, as the safety of our students is paramount.”

The teacher has not been named because there has not been an arrest or charges, and the report is still under investigation, KCPD Officer Darin Snapp said.

The incident was reported through the Missouri Child Abuse/Neglect hotline, police said.