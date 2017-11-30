Local students will soon know which school is the lucky winner of the Battle of the Brains competition and $50,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In a few hours, some metro students could turn a little a brain power into a lot of cash -- $50, 000 in fact if their project is chosen.

FOX 4’s Rob Collins stopped by Union Station for a preview of the big Battle of the Brains announcement.

Burns and Mac rolled out the red carpet for the top 20 finalists in this year's Battle of the Brains competition. A record 75,000 people voted this year, and the winners are announced at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

All 20 teams are winners, but the grand prize is a $50,000 grant and the opportunity to work alongside STEM professionals from Burns & McDonnell and Science City to transform the idea they imagined in class into a $1-million exhibit that will live permanently at Science City.

And the winner is... @BurnsMcDonnell is announcing the #BattleoftheBrains Grand Prize winner today. A preview from @UnionStationKC is ahead at 9:00am on @fox4kc. pic.twitter.com/sKncBXUxvE — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) November 30, 2017