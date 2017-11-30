× Mexican man found not guilty in San Francisco pier killing of Kate Steinle

SAN FRANCISCO — Jurors have found a Mexican man not guilty of murder in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate.

The jury reached the verdict Thursday in Kate Steinle’s death.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn’t deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident.

Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation.

Its “sanctuary city” law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies.